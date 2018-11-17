Kenner City Council considers speed enforcement vehicles

KENNER, LA (WVUE) - Drivers could soon see more traffic enforcement in Kenner.
Police Chief Michael Glaser proposed the ordinance after getting lots of complaints about speeding. However, some say its nothing more than a money grab.
Kenner City Council members introduced an ordinance that would allow two speed enforcement trailers that would rotate throughout the city.
"A mobile unit we can address a specific need from a resident that's complaining about ongoing speeding in front of their house," Glaser said.
Glaser said he proposed the ordinance after receiving many complaints from residents about speeding in their neighborhoods.
"No law enforcement agency has the resources to have a policeman on a street corner every day doing just traffic enforcement," Glaser said.
Residents at the meeting spoke out against the cameras, calling the proposal a way for the city to profit off of citizens.
"Before you talk about a money grab, make sure that the department, the police department, and every municipality is operating as efficiently as possible," Al Morella said.
However, Councilman Michael Sigur, a sponsor of the ordinance, argues the fine from the cameras would be less than the civil fine from tickets written by an officer.
“If people will follow through and slow down, then the police nor the machines will be giving out tickets. so we will see a less income in future if everybody slows down,” Sigur said.
Glaser said they would not be traffic cameras installed, but mobile speed enforcement vehicles.
"I would like to get two, so we could address the north side of the city and the south side of the city," Glaser said.
He said the speed enforcement trailers will likely rotate in residential neighborhoods.
"Driftwood by far is the ones that complain the most, because it's a cut-through off of West Esplanade getting back to Vintage and Williams Boulevard," Glaser said.
Revenue from the fines would go into Kenner's general fund.
City council members will vote on the ordinance next month.
