A Legacy of Love: Gloria Doran and the Carmelettes

“It will be a very emotional time. I’m feeling it now as your talking to me. But I do deserve a new chapter in my life. I’ve been married to the same husband for 44 years, Raymond. I have four children, four in-laws, and I have nine grandchildren that I want to spend a little bit more time with. Those are by far, and I love this school, but there’s nobody I love more than my children, grandchildren, and my husband,” said Doran.