Man dies after losing control of motorcycle on River Rd.
LSP
By Tiffany Baptiste | November 17, 2018 at 12:14 PM CST - Updated November 17 at 12:35 PM

JEFFERSON PARISH, LA (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on River Road late Friday night.

The crash happened just before midnight on River Rd. near Rebel Street.

Investigators say 72-year-old Robert Drake of River Ridge was riding his 2008 Honda Goldwing westbound on River Road at a high rate of speed when he entered a curve in the road. As he entered the left-hand curve, Drake lost control of the motorcycle and ran off of the right side of the road. The motorcycle then went into a ditch and struck a culvert causing Drake to be ejected from the motorcycle. Drake was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is currently unknown if impairment played a factor in the crash. A toxicology test will be taken during an autopsy.

The crash remains under investigation.

