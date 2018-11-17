Man dies after losing control of motorcycle on River Rd.

Investigators say 72-year-old Robert Drake of River Ridge was riding his 2008 Honda Goldwing westbound on River Road at a high rate of speed when he entered a curve in the road. As he entered the left-hand curve, Drake lost control of the motorcycle and ran off of the right side of the road. The motorcycle then went into a ditch and struck a culvert causing Drake to be ejected from the motorcycle. Drake was pronounced dead at the scene.