Man shot by suspect in passing vehicle near N. Claiborne St. and Franklin Ave.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one man injured.
Police were called to the intersection of North Claiborne Street and Franklin Avenue around 1:50 a.m. for a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
According to the victim, he was walking over the bridge on N. Claiborne Ave. towards a store when shots were fired from a passing vehicle. The victim was struck in the right arm.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
