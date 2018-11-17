Nicondra: Not as cold for Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a beautiful Saturday it looks like we can expect another lovely day and slightly warmer conditions to finish out the weekend. Little chance for rain and a god bit of sunshine with temperatures hovering near 70 in the afternoon after starting out the mid 40s north and around 50 south of the Lake. The warmer trend continues Monday ahead of the next frontal boundary that moves through late Monday evening. We could see a scattered shower or two with that front, but the next best chance for rain and even a few thunderstorms holds off until late Wednesday. We could have a lingering shower or two around for Thanksgiving.