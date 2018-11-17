NOPD: Man dies after being struck by vehicle while crossing N. Broad St.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash overnight in the Seventh Ward.
Police received a call just before midnight about a pedestrian who had been injured in a hit and run near the intersection of North Broad Street and Republic Street.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 62-year-old male lying in the eastbound lane of North Broad St. unresponsive. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators say it appears that the victim was attempting to cross North Broad St. when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The vehicle then fled the scene.
The identity of the victim has not been released. The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will release the victim's name along with a cause of death following the completion of an autopsy and notification of family.
If anyone has any information about the crash, a description of the vehicle involved or the identity of the driver, they are asked to contact Traffic Fatality investigator Richard Chambers at (504) 658-6205 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
