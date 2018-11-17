Pelicans beat Knicks, but lose Elfrid Payton to a finger injury

Pelicans beat Knicks, but lose Elfrid Payton to a finger injury
Elfrid Payton will see a hand specialist next week. (Source: Nola.com)
By Garland Gillen | November 17, 2018 at 5:39 PM CST - Updated November 17 at 6:00 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans got back to their winning ways Friday night with a 129-124 victory over the Knicks. But in that contest, point guard Elfrid Payton fractured his left pinky finger. The injury occurred just eight minutes into the game.

Payton will see a hand surgeon next week, and then get the surgery. There’s no timetable on his return until after the surgery.

Anthony Davis exploded for 43 points, 17 rebounds, and 5 assist in the Pels (8-7) win.

The Pelicans host the Nuggets Saturday night.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.