Pelicans beat Knicks, but lose Elfrid Payton to a finger injury

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans got back to their winning ways Friday night with a 129-124 victory over the Knicks. But in that contest, point guard Elfrid Payton fractured his left pinky finger. The injury occurred just eight minutes into the game.
Payton will see a hand surgeon next week, and then get the surgery. There’s no timetable on his return until after the surgery.
Anthony Davis exploded for 43 points, 17 rebounds, and 5 assist in the Pels (8-7) win.
The Pelicans host the Nuggets Saturday night.
