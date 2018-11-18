Jermon Bushrod is more than ready to fill-in Sunday for Terron Armstead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - When the Saints won the Super Bowl in 2009, Jermon Bushrod was protecting Drew Brees' blindside. Fast forward to this Sunday, and Bushrod will be called on to do the same against the defending Super Bowl champs inside the Superdome.
Bushrod will replace Terron Armstead, who is out with a chest injury.
Bushrod entered the Cincinnati game midway through the second quarter, and played well. No one is expecting Bushrod to be as good as Armstead, but he can still be effective. Which is exactly what Bushrod expects to be against the Eagles.
“When I got the opportunity to come in and play left tackle, it was all about getting the reps. Once we got the reps, you have your good days and some days you have to concentrate a little more to do things better. But it felt good to be back there, and it always feels good to be out there with the team. So we’re going to try to keep it going,” said Jermon Bushrod.
