Lanard Fournette shines in his first significant action for LSU

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) - It was senior night at LSU when the Tigers took on Rice. But a junior got some significant work at the end of the contest.
Lanard Fournette, Leonard’s brother, carried the ball seven times , for 45 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown. The St. Aug grad had only 33 yards rushing in his time at LSU before the matchup with the Owls. Fournette says patience was no doubt a virtue when it came to waiting his turn for carries.
“The most I do about it is just pray. My brother give me good advice, mom, dad, sisters, cousins. They keep my spirit up. Even my teammates, they keep my spirits up each and every day in practice. Like I said, it’s tough. I always find a way to push through, definitely with these guys being around,” said running back Lanard Fournette.
“Outstanding young man, character, perseverance. He has not complained one time. There’s been some games were he should’ve gotten more carries. Probably should’ve gotten more of an opportunity. He’s done very well. He’s waited his turn. I can’t say enough about him,” said LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron.
