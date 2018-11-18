LDWF recovers bodies of two men after boating accident on Lake Pontchartrain

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says two men have died following a boating incident in Lake Pontchartrain.
Agents were called around 2:45 p.m. Saturday about an unmanned 19-foot boat spotted near Irish Bayou. LDWF agents with the help of the New Orleans Police Department and the U.S. Coast Guard began a search for the missing boaters.
Around 8:15 p.m. the bodies of two men were found near the boat. The two men have been identified as 87-year-old Levi Slaughter Jr. and 62-year-old Levi Slaughter the III both of New Orleans. According to their family, they two men left to go fishing around 8 a.m. Saturday.
It is currently unknown what caused the men to go into the water. Both of the men were found without life jackets.
Their bodies have been turned over to the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.
The cause of the incident remains under investigation.
