Nicondra: A cold front approaches Monday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a pretty spectacular weekend we can expect a few more clouds late night Sunday into Monday as we continue to see an increase in moisture ahead of our next weather system. It’s not a really dramatic return so we’re not expecting much in the way of rain, but there could be a few sprinkles with the front. The cold front will push through late Monday into Tuesday turning winds back north and taking temperatures back down to highs in the 60s from the low 70s. A stronger front, with better rain chances will make it’s way south on Wednesday bringing a chance for rain late Wednesday and possibly some thunderstorms with showers lingering into Thanksgiving day.