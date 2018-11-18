NOFD battles two alarm fire in Broadmoor

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire in the Broadmoor neighborhood Sunday morning.
NOFD received a call just before 10 a.m. about a two-story home in the 5500 block of McKenna Street on fire. When firefighters arrived at the location, the front left side of the home was on fire.
All of the residents who were home at the time escaped the fire.
According to two of the residents that were home at the time the fire started they smelled smoke before the smoke alarms went off. Once the alarms went off, they grabbed their two dogs and went outside. Once they made it outside the home burst into flames.
It is believed that the fire began in the living room of the home near the fireplace.
Firefighters managed to get the fire under control just before noon. The home was completely destroyed in the fire. A rear apartment sustained water and smoke damage.
There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
