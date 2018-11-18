Pelicans improve to 7-1 at home after beating the Nuggets, 125-115

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anthony Davis dropped in 40 points, 8 assists, and 8 rebounds in a 125-115 win over the Nuggets. The Pelicans improved to 9-7 on the season, and own a two-game winning streak. New Orleans holds the 7th-seed in the Western Conference early in the 2018-19 campaign.
“You know I just realized that a lot of teams are scouting for me. They didn’t want me to go off I guess, so I’m just trying to find guys and guys are playing with a lot of confidence and making shots so," said Anthony Davis. "They know and I know where they are going to be and they know where I like them to be. You know guys are cutting to the basket and when one guy cuts I kind of just know where everybody is going to be because I told them. So guys are just playing with a lot of confidence and knocking down shots and that’s really all it’s been.”
“I just thought we played hard and competed against a really good team," said Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry. "I thought we maintained that intensity level throughout the game. We had a couple of bad possessions here and there, but the way we played that’s to be expected. I think all in all we did a good job. I thought the players we had to play well against defensively, Jamal Murray, did good. I thought Jrue (Holiday) did an outstanding job on him. Then once again, obviously A.D. played well, but I think other guys did a really good job.”
Niko Mirotic registered a double-double for the Pels with 20 points. and 10 rebounds. Jrue Holiday poured in 19 points and eight assists in a win.
The Pels host San Antonio on Monday.
