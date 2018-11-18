Rep. Steve Scalise discusses change in power in Congress, new book

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Newly re-elected Congressman Steve Scalise is concerned how the congressional shift in power will affect the economy, the republican representative said during an interview Saturday (Nov. 17).
Scalise now serves as Republican Minority Whip after Democrats won control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections.
"The biggest change for us going into the minority is that we don't control the agenda. Nancy Pelosi will appoint new chairs for all the committees and they're going to have a different direction," Scalise said.
His biggest concern with the shift in power is how it will affect the economy.
"We've made tremendous success getting the economy back on track, and you're seeing the economy continuing to grow. I don't want to see that slow down," Scalise said.
Scalise said he believes issues like immigration and healthcare will be impacted as well.
"We were close on getting some agreements on immigration. On healthcare, we had passed a bill that would have actually lowered premiums and protected people with pre-existing conditions, but it failed by one vote in the Senate. Obviously, with Nancy Pelosi leading the House, that's not going to be possible right now," Scalise said.
It's been more than a year since Scalise was shot while practicing for the annual Congressional Baseball Game.
Now, he's released a book detailing his journey towards recovery.
"I started off when I got out of the hospital, I needed a scooter to get around. Then, I finally was able to walk on two crutches and then down to one crutch now. I still do two days a week of physical therapy," Scalise said.
As for a run for governor next year, Scalise said it's out of the question.
“I made a decision early off that i’m going to focus on the problems in Washington, and let the people in Louisiana that are elected at the state and local level deal with the serious problems that our state has,” Scalise said.
Scalise said his priorities include coastal restoration and renewing the Flood Insurance Program.
