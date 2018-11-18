Superdome, Smoothie King Center taking precautions during boil water advisory

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Mercedes-Benz Superdome and the Smoothie King Center are taking extra precautions while a boil water advisory remains in effect, a spokeswoman said Saturday evening (Nov. 17).
Fountain drinks were not sold at the Pelicans’ game Saturday night and will not be sold at the Saints' game Sunday, the spokeswoman said. All ice makers were shut down following the advisory, which was announced Saturday morning, and signs were placed on all water fountains and bathrooms.
Only bottled beverages will be sold, except draft beers and mixed drinks, the spokeswoman said. If mixed drinks require water, bottled water will be used.
