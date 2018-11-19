Brees spreads the wealth with Michael Thomas drawing double-team coverage

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The usual suspects like Michael Thomas burned the Eagles with big plays. But, some of the lesser known weapons also gave Philly fits. Rookie Tre’Quan Smith caught a career-high 157 yards receiving with a touchdown. Austin Carr hauled in his first touchdown of his career from Brees in the first quarter. Even undrafted rookie Keith Kirkwood made some big plays in only his second game with the Black and Gold.
“I definitely had a day today. As were going through the progressions we could see they were doubling Mike. So it was obvious someone else had to step up. That’s when me and Keith (Kirkwood) stepped up. I feel like we definitely did our job,” said rookie receiver Tre’Quan Smith.
“If your time is called, be ready every single day like you’ve been there before. Treat yourself like a vet. I think that’s why me and him do extremely well. Austin Carr does a great job. Michael Thomas is an all-around dominating player. We just follow his lead. Soon as our number is called, we perform to what we have to do,” said rookie receiver Keith Kirkwood.
There was no concerted effort to get Smith or Carr more catches against the Eagles. Philly’s defense dictated big days for some up-and-coming Saints.
“We try to spread the message it’s anybody’s game in that locker room. When we get on the field we don’t know who’s going to have the matchup. One we find it, we’re going to try and exploit it. If a team is bound and determined to take certain guys away, we got answers. We got answers, we got guys that can win. That’s what good football teams do,” said Drew Brees.
“When you’re getting man, they played a ton more man tonight then we’ve seen in two years. We’ve watched every film, you name it. Last season, Super Bowl, this season, last postseason, playoffs, tonight was entirely different. Credit to Mike Thomas, Alvin Kamara. We got doubled a bunch on Mike, which created opportunities for other players. Fortunately we were able to hit enough plays,” said Sean Payton.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.