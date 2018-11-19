FFF: Brees and the Saints offense, unstoppable

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF, we examine the Saints unstoppable offense, take a look at the disaster that is the U.S. men’s soccer team, and dive into the fried chicken sandwich craze of New Orleans.
FOOTBALL
The Eagles tried to stop the Saints No. 1 receiver, Michael Thomas, by double-teaming him. Well, that didn’t work. Thomas racked up 92 yards and a touchdown reception.
In other instances, it did force Brees to seek out other options for points, and he found a ton of them.
Third-round pick Tre’Quan Smith caught a career-high 157 yards receiving with a touchdown. Austin Carr hauled in his first touchdown of his career from Brees in the first quarter. Even undrafted rookie, Keith Kirkwood, made some big plays in only his second game with the Black and Gold.
“We try to spread the message it’s anybody’s game in that locker room. When we get on the field we don’t know who’s going to have the matchup. One we find it, we’re going to try and exploit it. If a team is bound and determined to take certain guys away, we got answers. We got answers, we got guys that can win. That’s what good football teams do,” said Drew Brees.
Plus, Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram combined for 174 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
So what’s the message to the rest of the NFL. Good luck, you’ll need it.
FUTBOL
The U.S. men’s national soccer team is an embarrassment. They got smoked by England the other day in a friendly, 3-0, and that was with the country’s B team.
It’s been a year since the Stars and Stripes missed out on the World Cup. Since then, they’ve used an interim coach, Dave Sarachan, with not much success.
Fire the guy, get a permanent coach. This squad needs direction, and interim guys aren’t giving that.
It doesn’t give immediate success, but it’s a start.
FOOD
I’ve posted in this spot before my affection for Chick-fil-A’s chicken sandwich. It’s one of my fave’s, no doubt.
The restaurants of NOLA understand the fried chicken sandwich obsession, and doubled down.
Moe’s BBQ, Blue Oak BBQ, and Picnic Provisions and Whiskey all concocted some of the best chicken sandwiches in the city.
Moe’s sandwich is fried in brown sugar. It’s unique, and quite tasty.
Picnic uses dark and white meat on their sandwich. They call it the crawfish boil hot fried chicken sandwich. They mix it with mirliton dill pickles, butter steamed brioche, lemon mayo, topped with Crystal hot sauce pulp. It’s absolutely divine.
Blue Oak has some of the best smoked wings in town, but their fried sandwich is also a must-try. The bun, chicken, pickles, all work in perfect harmony.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.