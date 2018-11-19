Funeral plans for fallen Slidell Police officer Jason Seals announced

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The funeral for fallen Slidell Police officer will be held Wednesday morning (Nov. 21), the Slidell Police Department announced Sunday.
Jason Seals passed away on Nov. 17 from injuries he received in an on-duty motorcycle accident in September.
Officer Seals was escorting a funeral procession on September 25 on Highway 190W in Slidell when a vehicle unexpectedly pulled out in front of him causing him to hit the vehicle.
The services will be held at the Northshore Harbor Center at noon and visitation will begin at 9 a.m. A police procession will follow the funeral and interment in the Forest Lawn Cemetery will begin after the procession arrives. Officer seals will be given full honors.
“Jason was a model officer who was beloved by his family, his fellow officers and the citizens of our community,” Slidell Police Chief Randal Fandal said. “We are broken, but we are focused on providing prayers and support to Jason’s family. He left behind a loving wife, three kids and many others who loved him dearly. This is going to be a very difficult time for our Slidell Police family.”
St. Tammny Parish President Pat Brister also released a statement on the death of Officer Seals.
“It was with deep sorrow that we heard of the passing of Officer Jason Seals. The news of him succumbing to his injuries is heartbreaking for me and all St. Tammany Parish citizens. Our hearts and collective prayers go out to his family, those that were close to him, and the entire Slidell Police Department. We also continue to pray that those who protect us every day—our first responders — are themselves protected from the dangers that they see in doing the work they love.”
Officer Seals' body was escorted back to Slidell Saturday afternoon by police and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.
