Funeral plans for fallen Slidell Police officer Jason Seals announced

“It was with deep sorrow that we heard of the passing of Officer Jason Seals. The news of him succumbing to his injuries is heartbreaking for me and all St. Tammany Parish citizens. Our hearts and collective prayers go out to his family, those that were close to him, and the entire Slidell Police Department. We also continue to pray that those who protect us every day—our first responders — are themselves protected from the dangers that they see in doing the work they love.”