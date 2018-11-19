Hong Kong starts trial for 9 accused in 2014 Occupy protests

Occupy Central leaders, from right, Raphael Wong, Shiu Ka Chun, Tanya Chan, Chan Kin Man, Benny Tai, Chu Yiu Ming, Lee Wing Tat, Tommy Cheung and Eason Chung pose for photographers before entering a court in Hong Kong, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. Nine leaders of the 2014 Hong Kong pro-democracy movement stand trial today. The co-founders of the "Occupy Central" campaign - legal Professor Benny Tai Yiu-Ting, sociology professor Chan Kin-man and retired pastor Chu Yiu-ming - are facing charges related to the planning and implementation of the campaign which became part of the large-scale pro-democracy Umbrella Movement protests which were carried out 79 days between September and December 2014. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) (AP)