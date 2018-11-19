JPSO investigating body found in Waggaman ditch

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office is investigating a man’s body found in a ditch in Waggaman by juveniles riding ATVs Sunday evening (Nov. 18), according to JPSO spokesman Glenn Boyd.
Boyd said they body was found shortly after 5 p.m. near the intersection of Helis Drive and Clifford Court. The juveniles who found the body told their mother what they saw, according to Boyd, and the mother reported it to JPSO.
No further information was available, including the age or cause of death. As of Sunday night, Boyd said investigators are calling the incident an unclassified death.
