NOPD: Officer injured by shoplifting suspect attempting to escape

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An officer was injured by a shoplifting suspect who was attempting to escape arrest in a New Orleans East shopping center Sunday afternoon (Nov. 18), according to New Orleans police.
Ishionte Jachson, 23, was handcuffed after being accused of shoplifting in the 9600 block of Chef Menteur Highway, NOPD said, but managed to get loose. As an officer attempted to stop Jachson from escaping the area, she was knocked to the ground, according to NOPD spokesman Juan Barnes.
The injured officer was brought to the hospital with a head injury, Barnes said. Jachson was apprehended by another officer. Her booking photo was not immediately available. Barnes said additional charges are pending.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.