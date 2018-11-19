Deputies: Man wanted for stabbing wife to death, injuring others in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed his wife to death and injured two of her relatives Sunday night.
Michael Vallery, 49, is wanted for stabbing and killing his wife, Stefanie Vallery, 51, around 8 p.m. at her home in the 13000 block of Honey Drive. The two were in the process of filing for divorce, the sheriff’s office said.
Authorities say the two got in an argument when Michael Vallery began to stab Stefanie Vallery. Two of Stefanie Vallery’s relatives tried to break the fight up, but deputies say Michael Vallery stabbed those women also.
One woman was transported to a local hospital in serious, but stable condition. The other woman was treated on the scene.
“Obviously, this is someone who has committed a violent murder so it’s imperative that we do get him in custody,” East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office public information officer Casey Hicks said. “We’re also asking for the help of the community because someone knows where this man is.”
Vallery is wanted for first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. An active arrest warrant has been entered into the National Crime Information Center.
Anyone with information on Vallery’s whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at 225-389-5000 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 225-344-7867. Deputies urge anyone who sees Vallery to not approach him and to immediately call 911.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.