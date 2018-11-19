Shelby: Cold front on the way

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Near average temperatures are expected today with highs in the low to mid 70s. We will see an increase in clouds and a few showers this afternoon ahead of a cold front arriving tonight.
This front will knock highs back into the 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Dry skies with a mix of sun and clouds are in store until Thanksgiving.
Wednesday night and early Thanksgiving Day will feature some showers, mainly south of Lake Pontchartrain, as a low moves across the Gulf. Thanksgiving afternoon looks dry.
Then, Friday afternoon and evening, another system will bring a better chance for thunderstorms to the area. Behind that, dry conditions are likely for the rest of the weekend.
