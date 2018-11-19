45th Bayou Classic expected to bring 200k visitors to city

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The 45th Bayou Classic is just five days away.
The game pits two of the most stories HBCU’s in the state, The Southern University Jaguars and The Grambling University Tigers, against eachother under The Dome.
The game is expected to bring 200,000 visitors to New Orleans.
The game is on Saturday, but the excitement has already begun for the matchup.
On Friday, teams will be in town, but all eyes will be on the brass, woodwinds, and percussion for the battle of the bands.
The epic rivarly is what the fans talk about in The Dome Friday night.
The Human Jukebox, which is Southern’s band, will try to blow the world-famed Tiger Marching Band off the turf with their beats.
Saturday morning, spectators can catch a parade through the French Quarter to celebrate the event.
Dr. Ray Belton, Southern’s President, said that the event is about much more than football.
“It’s more than a game, it literally epitomizes the spirit of HBCUs," said Belton. "It brings about the kind of pageantry that marks the HBCU black American classic.”
The kick-off press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday at The Dome where more details will be provided.
