What is and isn’t OK to feed your pets during your Thanksgiving feast

If you just can’t resist those sweet puppy dog eyes, there are a few things you can share with your pets. Dr. Green says think boiled and bland. For example, unseasoned turkey, chicken, veggies, and rice. If for some reason someone at the table breaks the rules, keep a close eye on your pet. “If your dog does start to vomit or has loose stool or is lethargic or anorexic, that’s what we tell people to watch for. If that happens, bring them in. Maybe we catch it early and then we don’t have to stay in the hospital,” Green said.