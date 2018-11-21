4 in New Jersey mansion fire killed by 'homicidal violence'

Monmouth Prosecutor Chris Gramiccioni addresses media about bodies found at the scene of fatal at 15 Willow Brook Rd. Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, in Colts Neck,N.J. Authorities say two adults and two children were found dead at the scene of a burning mansion near the New Jersey shore. Gramiccioni says the fire continues to burn late Tuesday afternoon at the two-story home in Colts Neck. He says one body was found out front. He is not yet identifying the victims.(AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)(AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) (AP)