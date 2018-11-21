Border Patrol agent acquitted in Mexican teen's 2012 death

FILE--This file photo taken Monday, Dec. 4, 2017 shows the boundary in Nogales, Mexico, with the United States and a poster of Juan Antonio Elena Rodriguez, a teen who was shot and killed across the line by a Border Patrol agent in 2010. A jury in Arizona has acquitted a U.S. Border Patrol agent of manslaughter in the cross-border shooting death of a Mexican teen six years ago. Jurors found Lonnie Swartz not guilty of involuntary manslaughter Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. It was his second trial after another jury acquitted him of second-degree murder and deadlocked on the manslaughter charge earlier this year. (AP Photo/Anita Snow, file) (AP)