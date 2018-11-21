Coroner identifies man killed in Lower Garden District

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Coroner has identified a man who was killed in the Lower Garden District Monday afternoon.
The victim, Glen Curtis, died of a gun shot wound in the 1600 block of Tchoupitoulas Street, according to the preliminary report.
The shooting was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m., according to NOPD spokesman Juan Barnes.
The victim was found by responding officers lying on his back with a gunshot wound to the chest, Barnes said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Investigators taped off the parking lot of a Shell gas station near the intersection of Tchoupitoulas and St. James street Monday afternoon. An abandoned bike was found at the scene near Curtis' body, according to witnesses at the scene.
Anyone with any additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Stephanie Gray at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
