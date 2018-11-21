1 dead, 6 injured after cars burst into flames on Brooklyn Bridge

NEW YORK (RNN/WABC/CNN) – One person is dead and six others were injured after a crash on the Brooklyn Bridge caused it to shut down during the morning commute, fire officials said.
It happened Wednesday around 7:15 a.m. when four vehicles traveling on the Brooklyn-bound side of the bridge spun out of control, the New York Times reported.
A fire official said three of the vehicles burst into flames.
Six people suffered minor injuries, according to The Times. The deceased victim has not been identified.
Firefighters arrived on scene and extinguished the blaze around 8 a.m.
The Times cited two city officials as saying one aggressive driver might have triggered the crash.
