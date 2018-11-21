Police: Chain reaction caused fiery crash on Brooklyn Bridge

The chain reaction pile-up began when a Ford pickup traveling on the Brooklyn-bound side rear-ended a Nissan, which caused the Nissan to strike the center median, police said. The pickup then rear-ended Hambas' Volkswagen, causing it to strike a cement barrier and catch fire. The Volkswagen also rear-ended an SUV, causing it to rear-end another SUV, which then struck the rear of a Jeep Liberty, police said.