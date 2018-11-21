FOX 8 Defenders: Woman wrapped up in Essence scam faces 64 new charges

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman accused in a vacation package scam to Essence Festival in New Orleans faces 64 new charges, according to a spokesman with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Nakesia Washington was first booked on theft and computer fraud charges in August.
Deputies said victims who booked vacation packages with Washington’s company OBL Travel lost more than $80,000.
But those charges continue to pile up.
Three new victims came forward earlier this month. And Washington, 40, has now been booked with 20 counts of theft valued between $1,000 and $4,999, 33 counts of computer fraud and 11 counts of theft less than $1,000.
Washington is accused of selling hotel and ticket packages that were worthless.
The case is still under investigation. Washington is being held on a $300,500 bond.
