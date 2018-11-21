Hundreds pay final respects to fallen Slidell Police officer

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two months after Slidell police officer Jason Seals was struck while providing a motorcycle escort, his body was laid to rest Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 21), four days after his death.
He was remembered as a dedicated officer and a devoted husband who also liked to have fun.
Officer Seals is only the second Slidell Police officer to have been killed while on duty. He was working a funeral detail in September outside of Forest Lawn Cemetery in Slidell, when he was fatally injured by a passing vehicle.
Hundreds of attendees came from across the state to remember the 35-year-old officer and 10-year veteran of the Slidell Police Department.
“Everyone he saw Jason always wanted a hug,” St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said. “That’s the kind a guy he was. He loved giving back. It’s just sad."
Seals died from injuries he suffered on Sept. 28 when he was struck by another driver while riding his motorcycle on funeral escort.
Among the funeral guests was Officer Seals' boss, Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal.
“Jason was professional loyal devoted to God charismatic and silly,” Fandal said.
Officer Seals was known as a dedicated officer and a loving husband to his wife Caitlin.
“Caitlin, he loved you he never said a bad word about you. Lilly, Levi and Maddox,he was your hero," Richard Walden, Officer Seals' friend said.
His daughter Lillian gave her dad a final dance.
Officer Seals was buried with full honors in a ceremony attended by fellow officers who said they will be there to support the family of four Seals left behind.
“Every year we adopt a family, this year we adopted the Seals family,” Steve Hux, with the Blue Knights, said.
“Slidell is very close knit we’re all family Caitlin and the children will forever be part of this family,”friend and coworker Toni Gebbia said.
All who knew Seals say his memory will persevere.
The Slidell Police Department, the St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office and the Blue Knights organization are among several groups that have taken up collections for the Seals family. A Go Fund Me account has also been set up to help out his survivors.
Officer Seals was a graduate of Slidell High School class of 2001. He joined the Slidell Police Department in August 2008.
