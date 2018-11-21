As mall crowds grow, JPSO urges shoppers to be smart, stay vigilant

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The crowds of shoppers at Lakeside Mall are expected to get even bigger as we get closer to Black Friday.
Shoppers will pack parking lots and businesses, and that can also attract criminals who are looking for an easy target. Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto says deputies will be out in force, monitoring holiday activity with more personnel and increased visibility. That includes a mobile command unit at Lakeside.
Lopinto says the unit will support the influx of deputies, giving them a break when they need it. The sheriffs says being visible can make a big difference, and even the JPSO helicopter will be used to help coordinate patrols.
“You will have people that will do bad things," Lopinto said. "I guarantee you someone is going to commit a crime here at Lakeside Mall over the next month, that’s going to happen. We want to make sure that our presence is here so we can respond quickly to make sure that they’re not coming back for the next time.”
The sheriff and also wants to remind shoppers to be vigilant this time of year. He says always lock your vehicle and watch your surroundings.
