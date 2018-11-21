Man injured in Luling shooting, suspects identified

LULING, LA (WVUE) - The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting in Luling Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies are asking for the public’s help locating 21-year-old Tyler Dufrene of Boutte and 20-year-old Ross Hooper of Luling.
Dufrene and Hooper are accused of shooting a man twice in the back around 1:30 p.m. on Luling Estates Drive. The victim is listed in stable condition at this time.
Once arrested, Dufrene will be booked with attempted second degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Hooper will be booked with principle to attempted second degree murder.
Dufrene is described as 5'10" tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.
Hooper is described as 5' tall and weighs approximately 107 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.
If anyone has any information about the the whereabouts of Dufrene and Hooper, they are asked to contact Detective Jospeh Dewhirst at (985) 783-1135 or (985) 783-6807.
