Oil plunge could help US consumers, some emerging markets

The president, who had criticized OPEC during the run-up in oil to above $80, also thanked Saudi Arabia for the recent drop in the price. How much credit OPEC and Saudi Arabia deserve is questionable, however. Along with the U.S. and Russia, the Saudis had boosted oil production in anticipation of sharply lower exports from Iran, due to pending U.S. sanctions. But Trump added a six-month waiver for several countries that are major consumers of Iranian oil when he imposed the sanctions on Nov. 5.