Police arrest suspected dirt bike thief

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -One person is behind bars and two others are wanted in the theft of a pair of dirt bikes in New Orleans east. Police say 19-year old Joshua Varnado was with two other men who grabbed two dirt bikes from a backyard in the 4700 block of Bonita Drive,
As the suspected thieves attempted to flee, a 28-year old man who lived at that address attempted to stop them with the help of a friend. According to investigators, that’s when Varnado pulled out a black revolver. All three got away at first, but police were able to apprehend Varnado a block away.
The stolen dirt bikes were recovered. Police, meanwhile, are still looking for the other two suspects. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
