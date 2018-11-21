David: Rain likely late Friday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Thanksgiving Day looks very nice with lots of sun. There could be some morning clouds and a few sprinkles near the coast, but otherwise it should be dry.
Things begin to change on Friday as clouds increase across the area. Some rain may break out during the afternoon, but right now the highest chance for getting wet is Friday evening and into the overnight hours.
It drys out on Saturday and warms up, with temperatures into the 70s. There’s a chance for some rain on Sunday, but it will stay mild.
A very strong cold front arrives Sunday night, bringing dry and chilly weather next week.
