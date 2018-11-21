Northern California rain hampers life for wildfire survivors

Amy Sheppard accepts banana bread from Margarita and William Bradbury as she packs up items outside her tent in a Walmart parking lot in Chico, Calif., that's been a makeshift campground for people displaced by wildfire, Wednesday morning, Nov. 21, 2018. Sheppard lost her home in Magalia to the Camp fire. She was staying in the tent for four days with her sister and 1-year-old niece. They are moving to a motel because of rain that began Wednesday. (AP Photo/Kathleen Ronayne) (Kathleen Ronayne)