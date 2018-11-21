Sheriff: Man breaks leg running from St. Bernard Parish deputies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans man driving a suspected stolen vehicle suffered a broken leg after running from St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office deputies during a traffic stop, Sheriff James Pohlmann said.
Corey Greathouse, 28, of the 1400 block of Clouet St., was taken to University Medical Center to be treated for a broken leg after he led deputies on a chase into New Orleans and jumped into an empty drainage canal while trying to flee on foot.
After Greathouse is treated for non-life threatening injuries, he will be transported to St. Bernard Parish Prison to be booked with possession of stolen property, flight from an officer and reckless operation.
At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a call about a white 2004 Mitsubishi Outlander listed as stolen out of New Orleans being spotted in Arabi.
Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle near the intersection of Judge Perez Dr. and Rowley Blvd., but the driver, later identified as Greathouse, refused to stop and led deputies on a pursuit into the Ninth Ward in New Orleans.
When Greathouse came to the corner of Alvar St. and Florida Ave., he abandoned the stolen vehicle and fled on foot. While fleeing from deputies, Greathouse jumped into an empty drainage canal, falling nearly 20 feet and breaking his leg.
Greathouse was apprehended by deputies and transported to the hospital. No one else was hurt in the incident.
