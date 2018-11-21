WNBA coaches, GMs tab McCowan for top pick in mock draft

FILE - In this April 1, 2018, file photo, Mississippi State's Teaira McCowan (15) blocks a shot by Notre Dame's Marina Mabrey (3) during the first half in the final of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament in Columbus, Ohio. The Associated Press polled a panel of WNBA coaches and general managers for a mock draft of the first round of the league's draft this spring. Panelists were limited to college seniors and eligible foreign players, and they could not offer a pick for their own team. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File) (Tony Dejak)