Stocks slip in Europe, Asia as US closed for holiday

TRADE OUTLOOK: Economic figures in the U.S. have raised further concerns about the impact of the ongoing trade disputes. Durable goods orders fell 4.4 percent last month from September, the largest amount in 15 months, with commercial and military aircraft leading the decline. Experts say this could point to adverse effects of a trade dispute between the U.S. and China, who have imposed additional tariffs on billions of dollars of each other's goods. The issue adds to others on the mind of investors, including the profitability of the technology sector and the impact of higher interest rates on the economy.