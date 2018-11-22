Dixie Brewing Company launches online shop

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Dixie Brewing has announced the launch of their new online shop.
The online website offers customers the ability to purchase Dixie Beer online.
The site launch is available at www.dixiebeer.com
Customers can learn the history of Dixie Beer while also shopping for merchandise.
We are excited to announce the launch of Dixie Beer’s online shop,” said Dixie Beer Brand Manager Nicole Hutson. “Our goal with this newly designed shop is to create a user-friendly browsing experience for our customers and allow them to shop and purchase Dixie Beer merchandise efficiently and effortlessly. We hope you enjoy our online shop and we look forward to seeing the Dixie Beer brand across the Gulf South.”
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.