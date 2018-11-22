Galliano man killed in single vehicle crash

GRAND BOIS, LA (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash near Grand Bois Thursday morning.
State Police say the crash happened just before 11 a.m. on LA 24.
According to investigators, 24-year-old Jaydon Galliano of Galliano was driving his 2004 Cadillac CTS eastbound on LA 24 when for reasons unknown he drove off of the right side of the road. The vehicle then struck two trees before rolling over onto the driver's side. Galliano was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafourche Parish Coroner's Office.
It is currently unknown if impairment played a factor in the crash. Toxicology tests are pending through the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
