Holiday drivers welcome lower gas prices in the New Orleans area

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Roadways are expected to be filled with people headed to Thanksgiving destinations that do not involve just their regular commute, and prices at the pump are cooperating.
Local drivers welcomed the lower costs as they filled up their vehicles on Thanksgiving eve.
"Gas prices, they’re pretty low,” said Nick Inman. "I think they’re not too bad right now. I really think that everything’s pretty on a level keel right now,” said Dean Cuccia.
“Because I drive for a living - I’m with field service - I service a lot of printers in the Gulf Coast area, so I’m constantly going back and forth between Gulfport and here, so yeah, I’ve been seeing it in my paycheck,” said James Bonner.
AAA said the average cost of regular unleaded in Louisiana is $2.33 per gallon, and that’s 30 cents cheaper than just a month ago.
"Gas prices have been going down significantly over the last 30 days. We are seeing sometimes drops of 5, 6-cents per day, okay, in the cost,” said Tim Marks, owner of a Chevron station on Causeway Boulevard near the Causeway span in Metairie.
Gas station signs around the New Orleans area show the relief in prices.
"They’re more eager to buy, they’re more eager to travel,” said Marks.
According to AAA, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama are among the nation’s top 10 least expensive markets, in terms of gas prices.
While drivers hope gas prices continue to fall, in reality, a lot of factors affect what people pay at the pump.
"Hopefully it gets a little cheaper for us. That’s what I’m hoping,” said Cuccia.
"I’m hoping it does. It’s good for the drivers, it’s good for me, you know, we sell more fuel and I’m hoping it continues,” adds Marks.
And drivers who were filling up their tanks or just rolling past Mark’s gas station have little doubt where his allegiance will be on Thanksgiving evening. A well-placed sign at his gas station reads, “Saints Will Gobble Up Dem Birds on Thanksgiving.”
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.