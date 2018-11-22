Release of new climate report moved up from December to Friday after Thanksgiving

(CNN) - A new government report on the climate will be out sooner than expected.
The report on the human impact of climate change was scheduled for release in December.
But the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced the date was moved up to this Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.
“It’s an absolute disgrace to bury the truth about climate impacts in a year that saw hundreds of Americans die during devastating climate-fueled megafires, hurricanes, floods, and algal blooms," said National Wildlife Federation president Collin O’Mara in a statement.
It's unclear why the date was changed.
But there’s speculation it’s an attempt for it to be buried on Black Friday, a day when few people will be paying attention to the news.
The new report could have a regional focus, as demand rises for more local information on risks and consequences, said Bernadette Woods Placky, chief meteorologist at Climate Central.
Spokespeople for NOAA and the Commerce Department did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday.
