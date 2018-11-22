Sixers end Pelicans three-game win streak

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans three-game winning streak ended by the slightest of margins, falling to the Sixers, 121-120. Anthony Davis missed the third of three free throws with two seconds left, that would’ve tied the contest.
Davis finished with 12 points and 16 boards in the game. Julius Randle poured in 22 points and 10 rebounds.
Sixers center Joel Embiid racked up 31 points and 19 rebounds. The Sixers are undefeated at home this season, 10-0.
The Pelicans (10-8) return to action Friday night at the New York Knicks.
