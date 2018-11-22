Sun resident killed in Washington Parish crash

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A 26-year-old died in a one-vehicle accident in Washington Parish Wednesday night.
According to State Police, Monique Nunn of Sun, LA, was driving on LA 430 when she lost control of her vehicle on a curve.
The report said Nunn crossed the southbound lane, ran off the road, and struck a tree.
Nunn was pronounced dead on the scene, according to State Police.
Nunn was wearing a seat belt, and toxicology reports are pending, according to troopers.
The crash remains under investigation.
