Sun resident killed in Washington Parish crash
November 22, 2018 at 10:05 AM CST - Updated November 22 at 10:05 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A 26-year-old died in a one-vehicle accident in Washington Parish Wednesday night.

According to State Police, Monique Nunn of Sun, LA, was driving on LA 430 when she lost control of her vehicle on a curve.

The report said Nunn crossed the southbound lane, ran off the road, and struck a tree.

Nunn was pronounced dead on the scene, according to State Police.

Nunn was wearing a seat belt, and toxicology reports are pending, according to troopers.

The crash remains under investigation.

