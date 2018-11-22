Thanksgiving Forecast

Thanksgiving Day looks very nice with lots of sun. There could be some morning clouds and a few sprinkles near the coast, but otherwise it should be dry. Highs will reach the low 60s.
Clouds will increase on Friday. Those seeking doorbuster deals in the morning don’t need to worry about rain, but there could be some showers during the afternoon. The highest chance for getting wet is Friday evening and into the overnight hours.
By Saturday, we’re back to dry skies and warmer-than-average conditions with afternoon temperatures in the mid 70s.
There’s a chance for some rain on Sunday ahead of a cold front, but it will be light and spotty. The strong cold front arrives Sunday night, bringing dry and chilly weather for next week.
