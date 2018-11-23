After Further Review: Five takes from Saints win over Falcons

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Take One : Opportunistic defense was the difference
The game certainly felt dominant for the Saints but as I replayed it in my mind, I realized it may not have been that way if not for the Saints takeaways. They had four in the game with three inside the red zone. Had the Falcons finished those three drives with touchdowns, it could have been a much closer contest.
Take Two: Drew Brees is dealing
Broken record alert: Drew Brees is playing the best ball of his career. I feel like I’ve said that quite often lately.
Brees has now thrown a touchdown pass to 13 different Saints players this season and fifty different Saints for his career. That’s just ridiculous and yet so believable.
It truly does not matter who is on the field. If that player is wearing black and gold, Brees will find them. Against Atlanta, TommyLee Lewis, Keith Kirkwood and Dan Arnold all scored their first touchdowns of the season. Austin Carr had one as well but his first of the season came last week.
Take Three: Run the ball, stop the run
The Saints ran through the Falcons defense for 151 yards on 31 carries for nearly five yards per carry. On the flipside, they stymied the Falcons and only allowed 26 yards on the ground. We all know the NFL has become a passing league but games like Thursday prove that running the ball and stopping the run can still be a recipe for success.
Take Four: Start Fast
Sean Payton’s opening drive script has been masterful these last few weeks. The Saints took the opening kickoff and marched 75 yards on six plays to score a touchdown.
The last time the Saints did not get points on their opening drive was against Baltimore in week seven. That drive that lasted 20 plays but ended in a fourth down stop inside the five.
Take Five Other Observations:
- The Saints' first takeaway was huge. The Falcons were on the cusp of scoring points when Dennis Allen dialed up another perfectly timed blitz. Marcus Williams came shooting through and swiped the ball from Matt Ryan. Somehow, Williams ended up recovering the ball too.
- Arnold’s touchdown came on a seam route. That play used to be a mainstay in this offense but I honestly can’t remember the last time they scored on that play before Thursday.
- Thursday’s box score was the perfect example of how stats can be misleading. Brees was 15/22, 171 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. Ryan was 35/47, 377 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Statistically, Ryan had the better game, yet anyone that watched knows that wasn’t remotely close to the case.
- Sheldon Rankins has officially become the disruptive force the Saints drafted him to be. He had two tackles for loss and a sack against the Falcons
