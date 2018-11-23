Country Day football looking to make history this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Country Day is one step away from a state title game, a feat never accomplished at the Old Metairie school. The Cajuns are undefeated at 11-0, and taken the state by complete surprise. The banner season started with a week one upset, and just kept on rolling.
“First game of the year going against Amite, and we had to came back from that, so we started the season off on a big note. We beat St. Charles coming back, and then the Newman game. We don’t ever thin there’s a chance we’re out of it. Until the game is over we’re going to fight. 30 guys we’ll fight, and that’s all we need,” said senior Christian Becnel.
“I feel like at this point we lined up against some of the best. Maybe these teams are better, but they can’t be better than the teams we already played. We feel we’re pretty good too. So we’ll line up against anybody and give them our best shot,” Country Day Head Coach Joe Chango.
Making it to the state semifinals, matches the best run in school history. But if the Cajuns want to make that next step to the Dome, they’re going to have to get through the defending state champ, Catholic-New Iberia.
“Yeah, the football culture has definitely changed throughout these four years, Coach Chango has brought a lot of it with us. Everybody believes we can do it. We talked about going to the Dome as a freshman, and now we know it’s really possible, it’s right front of us. It’s really exciting,” said Becnel.
“The only game that matters is the game that is in front of us. We never looked ahead, never looked behind. We just kept trying to take it one at a time. Here we are, just trying to take this one at at a time. If we’re able to do what we need to do, obviously the next step, is an exciting step for us. to go to the Dome,” said Chango.
